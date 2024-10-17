The City of La Porte, La Lumiere School and Visit Michigan City La Porte held a press event on Wednesday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium to announce a new three-year contract and details for the La Porte Invitational. Held since 2022, the La Porte Invitational has become one of the top high school basketball events in the nation, annually hosting ranked teams and highly recruited players from around the country.

The La Porte Invitational, featuring matchups from EYBL Scholastic, the nation's premier high school basketball conference, is scheduled for January 9-11 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Games will be broadcast on ESPNU, ESPN+ and League Ready YouTube. This year's invitational includes six teams that finished in the top 14 of last season's national rankings and features 27 players ranked by the ESPN Recruiting Database, including seven of the top 25 seniors from across the nation. Mayor Tom Dermody, Jack Arnett from the La Porte County CVB, Mark Shreiber and Brett Binversie join WIMS Friday morning 10/18 at 7:15am to give us more details. For tickets and information check out www.laportecivicauditorium.com.