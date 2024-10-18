CHESTERTON, Ind. – South Shore Line is pleased to announce the new Hammond Gateway Station will open and become operational for train service effective Friday, October 18th, 2024.

Beginning October 18th, passengers previously utilizing the Hammond Station will begin boarding and detraining all South Shore Line trains out of Hammond Gateway, located at 4530 Sheffield Ave. Please see the attached map for clarification.

“As of October 18th, the former Hammond Station at 4531 Hohman Ave. will be permanently closed,” said Amber Kettring, Customer Service & Communications Manager of South Shore Line. “In the future, the Hammond Station parking lot on Hohman Ave. will begin to be utilized as an overflow lot for the Hammond Gateway Station. Updates will be sent as construction of the West Lake Corridor Project progresses.”

“We sincerely appreciate our passengers’ patience and cooperation through this stage of the West Lake project, said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “We’ve hit a milestone in this project with the opening of Hammond Gateway and this puts us that much closer to the opening of the full line extension, to be named the South Shore Line Monon Corridor upon completion.”

Further updates regarding the West Lake project can be found on the project website: https://www.nictdwestlake.com/

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.