Wabash Man Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison For Firearm Offense SOUTH BEND – Roy Skeens, 40 years old, of Wabash, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after being found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm following a 2-day jury trial in July of 2024, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Skeens was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, in November 2020, Skeens possessed a handgun while at a home in Wabash County. Specifically, police were called after multiple rounds were heard having been shot outside the basement of the home. When police arrived, Skeens refused to leave the home and a standoff ensued. He was later taken into custody and the firearm was recovered. Skeens has 13 prior felony convictions, any one of which prohibit him from possessing the firearm in this case. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Wabash Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Katelan McKenzie Doyle and Joseph P. Falvey. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.