HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has opened its annual callout for nominations of impactful university alumni to be recognized and inducted into the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from across the 78-year history of the university’s campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.

“In our fourth year recognizing the amazing accomplishments of our alumni, we are proud to expand the opportunity to honor standout nominees across different stages of their professional careers and their continuing impact to PNW,” said Katie Holderby, director of Alumni Engagement. “Our newly named Alumni Advisory Board members will be involved in the selection process and are excited to learn about the many ways their fellow alumni have built upon their PNW education to drive positive impact in their communities.”

Nominations are invited in the following categories. Alumni of PNW and its legacy campuses, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central, are eligible to be nominated in all categories:

PNW Alumni Hall of Fame Award: To recognize and honor PNW alumni who have distinguished themselves, made exemplary contributions to PNW and their community, either by virtue or by meritorious efforts, and inspire current and future generations of PNW students.

Power Onward Emerging Leader Award: To recognize PNW alumni aged 35 or younger who have demonstrated emerging and unique innovation, creativity and success in their chosen career, and whose accomplishments reflect admirably upon or bring honor to their Alma Mater.

Pride of PNW Alumni Award: This award honors PNW alumni who embody the values and mission of the university and recognizes them for their leadership and significant contributions to their specific industries and/or communities they live in.

PNW Campus Pride Alumni Award: This award is presented to faculty or staff members at PNW who have earned at least one degree from the Purdue Northwest campuses and have made a significant contribution and impact on PNW, including the campus community and the student experience.

Nominations for candidates for the 2025 PNW Alumni Hall of Fame class can be completed through the nomination form by December 6, 2024. To view specific criteria for each category and access the nomination form, visit pnw.edu/hall-of-fame.

Nominees selected for inclusion will be inducted during the annual PNW Alumni Hall of Fame celebration dinner on April 3, 2025.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2022. Honorees to date include:

David Roberts (BS ‘74), retired chairman, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies Incorporated;

Robert Johnson III (AAS ‘89, BS ‘91, MS ‘96), CEO of Cimcor, Inc.;

Stewart “Stu” McMillan (BS ‘77), founder of the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation;

Alfred “Al” Sori (AS ‘89, BS ‘89), former division manager of Kiewit subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation;

Thomas McDermott, Jr. (BS ’96), the 20th mayor of the city of Hammond;

The Honorable Diane Kavadias Schneider (BA ’71, MA’74, MA’23), the first female judge of the Civil Division of the Lake Superior Court; and

Jeff Strack (MBA’00), president and CEO of Indiana Grocery Group.

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.