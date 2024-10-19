The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce (chamber) announced Dave Sisk as the Ambassador of the Quarter for the Third Quarter of 2024. Sisk remarked: “It’s always a pleasure to work with the Chamber and local businesses. The opportunities for business leaders and their employees to work with the Chamber and United Way go hand in hand.” The Ambassador of the Quarter is given to an individual who has shown dedication to the mission of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce by regularly attending chamber events, connecting with members through emails, calls, and in-person meetings, and referring non-members for membership.

As an Ambassador, Sisk helps to promote the role of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in the community by welcoming new members, encouraging current members to maximize their membership, and aid in maintaining and increasing the retention rate of new and existing members by reinforcing the Chamber benefits. “Dave has been a great asset to the chamber!” stated Membership Director and staff liaison to the Ambassador Committee, Danny Hogan. “Whether he is welcoming new members, volunteering at an event, or out in the community representing the United Way, Dave is always the first to lend a helping hand.”

Outside of the Chamber, Dave serves as the Director of Community Engagement for The United Way of LaPorte County, and is responsible for campaigns, events, volunteer opportunities, free tax preparation programs, and grant writing. Dave also participates in the Michigan City Rotary Club and is on the NIPSCO CAP Advisory Board. Dave always invites new businesses to partner with United Way to raise dollars for critical human, health, and social services in La Porte County.