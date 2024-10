Canadian National Railway will close their grade crossing on U.S. 12/20/5th Ave between State Road 912/Cline Ave and Colfax St on or after Monday, October 21.

U.S. 20 will be closed at the railroad crossing for approximately six days while Canadian National rebuilds their crossing. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 912/Cline Ave, I-94 and State Road 53/Broadway.