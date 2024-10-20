Wear from hiking traffic, downed trees, and the elements has taken a toll on the extensive network of boardwalks that meander through Ambler Flatwoods Nature Preserve’s wooded wetlands.In response to these challenges, Shirley Heinze Land Trust is proud to announce that a grant from the Health Foundation of La Porte has been awarded to repair and replace 400 feet of boardwalk. The project will improve trail conditions and make outdoor recreation, hiking, and nature experiences more accessible. Community members are invited to make a difference for a yearlong series of volunteer workdays, that have begun on Saturday, October 5th.

Michigan City, IN – Ambler Flatwoods Nature Preserve, one of Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s largest and most ecologically diverse nature preserves, is set to undergo significant improvements. Located just outside Michigan City, this Indiana state-dedicated nature preserve features an old-growth forest that supports a rich array of plant, fungi, and animal species. Underneath the sandy soil of these flatwoods is a layer of clay that inhibits the ground’s ability to absorb much of the water that collects there. This is why the boardwalks at Ambler are such an important component of the property’s infrastructure.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can find more information and sign up through Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s website.

About Shirley Heinze Land Trust: Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved and restored natural lands and waters in northwestern Indiana, including some of the rarest landscapes in the state. More than 3,400 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke, and Marshall Counties have been protected. The organization also strives to build connections between communities and nature by engaging people of all ages in its work.

About Health Foundation of La Porte: The Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL) is a private nonprofit organization committed to helping residents of La Porte County lead healthy and fulfilling lives. HFL envisions becoming one of Indiana’s top ten healthiest communities and strives to achieve this through strategic leadership, grantmaking, and capacity building initiatives.