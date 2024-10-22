The Michigan City Street Department will conduct its annual fall leaf pickup beginning Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, and lasting through Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

For easy leaf pick-up, residents are asked to abide by the following guidelines:

• Plastic bags are prohibited. Use only paper yard bags or 32-gallon trash cans, which can be purchased from area merchants.

• Keep leaf piles free of branches, rocks, and other debris.

• Leaf piles should be loose and placed near the curb, away from sewer drains, utility equipment, and fire hydrants.

• Toters are not permitted for leaf collection.

• The Street Department will work on Saturdays in all areas as needed.

• The department will not operate on Election Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, or the day after Thanksgiving.

• Leaves will not be picked up in alleys.

The city has been divided into three areas, and collection will proceed as follows: