The Michigan City Street Department will conduct its annual fall leaf pickup beginning Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, and lasting through Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
For easy leaf pick-up, residents are asked to abide by the following guidelines:
• Plastic bags are prohibited. Use only paper yard bags or 32-gallon trash cans, which can be purchased from area merchants.
• Keep leaf piles free of branches, rocks, and other debris.
• Leaf piles should be loose and placed near the curb, away from sewer drains, utility equipment, and fire hydrants.
• Toters are not permitted for leaf collection.
• The Street Department will work on Saturdays in all areas as needed.
• The department will not operate on Election Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, or the day after Thanksgiving.
• Leaves will not be picked up in alleys.
The city has been divided into three areas, and collection will proceed as follows:
Area 1:
Oct. 28 – Nov. 1
Nov. 18 – 22
Boundaries: Franklin Street (west), Michigan Boulevard and Roeske Avenue (east), Kieffer Road (south).
Area 2:
Nov. 4, 6, 7, 8
Nov. 25, 26, 27
Boundaries: Lake Shore Drive, U.S. 12, and Shoreland Drive (north), Michigan Boulevard (south), Meer Road (east).
Area 3:
Nov. 11 – 15
Dec. 2 – 6
Boundaries: County Line Road (west), Franklin Street (east), Kieffer Road (south), Lake Michigan (north).
*Note: This schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.