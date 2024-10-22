MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Pediatrician Adam Sergiwa, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Sergiwa is board-certified in pediatric medicine. He attended medical school at Al-Arab Medical University in Benghazi, Libya. He completed his residency at Columbia University at St. Luke Roosevelt Hospital in New York.

His clinical interests include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), school health, coronary pediatric diseases and newborn, infant and young adult care.

Dr. Sergiwa is accepting patients at Franciscan Physician Network Pediatric Health Center at 9856 West 400 North in Michigan City.

In addition to English, Dr. Sergiwa speaks Arabic and Serbo-Croation.

To make an appointment, call (219) 878-0882.