On October 20, 2024, at approximately 7:37am, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911

call reference the body of an adult male in the harbor waterway near 1 Heisman Harbor Road. Uniform Patrol

Shift 1 Officers, Victor Sanchez, Makiyah Smallwood, Ryan Koontz and Angelo Davenport responded to the

scene as did the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner and the United

States Coast Guard.

The body was recovered from the waterway and identified as being 42 year old, Jimmy Godoy, of Cicero,

Illinois. Mr. Godoy came to Michigan City, with family members, on October 13th to go shopping. Around 3pm

he advised his family he was going to walk to a different store. Mr. Godoy ultimately left the shopping complex

and was unable to be located. Mr. Godoy was reported as missing to the Michigan City Police Department

during the afternoon hours of October 14th. At the time of the report, the family advised that Mr. Godoy has a

history of “going missing” but has never been gone for this period of time without making contact.

The Investigative Division took over this case and it was assigned to Det./Sgt. Lendell Hood. Multiple

locations in town were checked by Mr. Godoy’s family as well as by Det./Sgt. Hood. While it was determined

where Mr. Godoy had briefly gone after leaving the shopping complex on the 13th, no other leads could be

found.

The LaPorte County Coroner’s office is scheduling an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Mr.

Godoy’s passing. No immediate signs of foul play were observed at the time his body was recovered. This case

remains an active investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please

contact Det./Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. We would also

like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number

of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly

receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte

County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.