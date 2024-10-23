BURN BAN EXTENDED-LaPorte Co Alert: Due to elevated fire risk hazards from abnormally dry weather conditions, a burn ban is in effect for LaPorte County through 11-06-24.

EXECUTIVE ORDER LA PORTE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of La Porte County, Indiana find that the county is in a prolonged period of drought; and WHEREAS, the effect of the lack of rainfall has dried vegetation to the point it may easily combust and has thus become a fire hazard; NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Commissioners of La Porte County, Indiana, pursuant to Indiana Code 10-14-3-29 et Seq., at the recommendation of 18 fire departments located in La Porte County, resolve and request that effective immediately, the following acts are prohibited in La Porte County:

1. Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane;

2. The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities.