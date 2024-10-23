BURN BAN EXTENDED-LaPorte Co Alert: Due to elevated fire risk hazards from abnormally dry weather conditions, a burn ban is in effect for LaPorte County through 11-06-24.
BURN BAN EXTENDED through 11/06/24
EXECUTIVE ORDER
LA PORTE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of La Porte County, Indiana find that the county is in a prolonged period of drought; and
WHEREAS, the effect of the lack of rainfall has dried vegetation to the point it may easily combust and has thus become a fire hazard;
NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Commissioners of La Porte County, Indiana, pursuant to Indiana Code 10-14-3-29 et Seq., at the recommendation of 18 fire departments located in La Porte County, resolve and request that effective immediately, the following acts are prohibited in La Porte County:
1. Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood, or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal briquettes or propane;
2. The burning of debris, such as timber or vegetation, including such debris that results from building construction activities.
3. EXCEPTION: Campfires and recreational fires, that are continuously accompanied and enclosed within a 48″ maximum non-combustible barrier; or any specific burn/fireworks display that is approved by the local fire chief where the property is located.
NOW THEREFORE, the Board of Commissioners of La Porte County, Indiana declare, pursuant to the provisions of IC 10-14-3-29, that a state of emergency exists in the county and that we hereby invoke and declare those portions of the Indiana Code which are applicable to the conditions and have caused the issuance of this order, to be in full force and effect in the county for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for protection of the lives and property of the people of La Porte County, Indiana.
Anyone who violates the ban could be cited and fined or subject to criminal charges should a fire result in personal or property damages.
This executive order, issued this 16th day of October 2024 shall continue until November 6, 2024, if the weather conditions improve, this order will be revisited.