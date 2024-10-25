The La Porte County Family YMCA – La Porte Branch will be closed from Monday, October 28th through Friday, November 1st. The pool will be closed through Monday November 4th.
During this time, we will be performing facility improvements, scheduled maintenance, and deep cleaning to ensure a better experience for our members. Additionally, our staff will be engaged in mandatory meetings and professional development training.
For your convenience, our Michigan City Elston Branch and Long Beach Branch will remain open and available for member use throughout the closure. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back to an improved facility!
Thank you for your understanding and support!