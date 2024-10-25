On Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Michigan City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local

time Who: Michigan City Police Department

Where: Main Lobby of the Police Station

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com