INDIANAPOLIS- Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales briefed the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity (IECC) to emphasize the state’s pre-election planning, preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and ongoing efforts to ensure the security and integrity of the upcoming General Election. In his remarks, Secretary Morales reinforced Indiana’s commitment to safeguarding election infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.

“Security and safety are top priorities as we approach Election Day. We owe it to every Hoosier voter to protect the integrity of their vote. The Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity, in partnership with state and local election officials, has championed robust security and coordination measures to ensure that our elections remain safe, secure, and reliable,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office has undertaken several key initiatives including:

Collaboration with State and Federal Agencies: Indiana has worked with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to monitor and address potential threats to the election system.

Election Security Training: Election officials at all levels have participated in cybersecurity training to recognize and mitigate potential threats. This includes regional tabletop exercises and simulations designed to prepare officials for a variety of scenarios.

Upgraded Equipment Systems: As of this Election, all voting machines in Indiana are equipped with voter verifiable paper trail features for auditing purposes. Counties have completed required public tests of voting equipment to ensure the equipment works as intended.

State, Local, and Federal Election threat monitoring and response teams have been assembled and activated through Election Day and beyond as needed.

Secretary Morales encourages voters to report any suspicious activity to local election authorities, or to the Secretary of State’s office (Text “IN” to 45995). As Election Day approaches, Secretary Morales reaffirms the state’s dedication to ensuring that every Hoosier can vote with confidence and that their vote will be counted accurately.