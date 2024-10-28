MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health is teaming up with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Northern Indiana Food Bank to offer the Produce Prescription Program, aimed at assisting with chronic disease management.

Upon successful completion of the free, four-week program, participants will receive produce vouchers for fresh fruit every month for six months.

This new program focuses on management of all chronic diseases, including but not limited to diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer.

Participants need not be patients within the Franciscan Health system to participate. Participants must have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, have moderate to high food insecurity as determined by a screening process and complete a four-week Cooking Matters course.

The course is presented in part through a formal relationship between Franciscan Health and the Indy Hunger Network, which provides certification for Franciscan staff to teach it to participants.

The program will meet for four weeks on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 25.

To register and for more information, contact Selena Tinoco at Selena.Tinoco@FranciscanAlliance.org or call (219) 221-4153.

The Produce Prescription Program is made possible in part through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund. For more information or to donate, go online or call (219) 661-3401.

###