Farmed & Forged thrilled to announce they will be hosting a weekly producers-only market in The Back Room at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City on Thursdays from October 31, 2024 – February 13, 2025 from 4-7p CST!
Join us for our Vend-Or-Treat Market kickoff to shop small and trick or treat with our vendors on Halloween evening, 10/31! All ages ages welcome, bar and full menu available from Burn ‘Em, free admission, and costumes encouraged as Phenom Photo Booth will be on location to capture the evening!
SNAP benefits will be accepted at the market info booth!
Save the date, we can’t wait to see you there
Vendors may apply at – https://www.thecollectivein.com/ff-offseason