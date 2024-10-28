FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND MARGINALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN INDIANA
Fire Weather Watch issued October 28 at 3:25PM EDT until October 29 at 8:00PM EDT by NWS Northern Indiana
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong southwest winds and marginally low relative humidity values, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Indiana, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton
IN, Whitley, Allen IN, White, Cass IN, Miami, Wabash,
Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, Jay, Northern
Kosciusko, Southern La Porte and Southern Kosciusko.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon into early evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 35 percent. Locally lower humidity
values to 30 percent are possible.
* TEMPERATURES…Uppper 70s to lower 80s.
* IMPACTS…A combination of drought conditions, dry grasses and
fields and gusty southwest winds will set the stage for rapidly
spreading fires. Burning is not advised Tuesday afternoon. In
addition, extra caution should be exercised during harvest
operations.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Click the following link to unsubscribe. Warning: this may prevent you from receiving critical email notifications from this organization and others that you may be subscribed to. https://www.getrave.com/unsubscribe/unsubscribe…