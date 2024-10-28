FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND MARGINALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN INDIANA

Fire Weather Watch issued October 28 at 3:25PM EDT until October 29 at 8:00PM EDT by NWS Northern Indiana

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong southwest winds and marginally low relative humidity values, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Indiana, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Whitley, Allen IN, White, Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, Jay, Northern Kosciusko, Southern La Porte and Southern Kosciusko.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon into early evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 35 percent. Locally lower humidity values to 30 percent are possible.

* TEMPERATURES…Uppper 70s to lower 80s.

* IMPACTS…A combination of drought conditions, dry grasses and fields and gusty southwest winds will set the stage for rapidly spreading fires. Burning is not advised Tuesday afternoon. In addition, extra caution should be exercised during harvest operations.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.