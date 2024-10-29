Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Exchange Club is proud to recognize Chesterton High School senior Logan Arthur as our Student of the Month. Introduced by Jackie Ruge-Perkins, Logan exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, and community involvement, making him an outstanding recipient of this honor.

Logan has been a dedicated member of the Principal’s Honor Roll for four years and has achieved the title of Scholar Athlete, along with receiving three Academic Scholar Awards. His academic record is impressive, boasting a GPA of 4.53, placing him 17th in the CHS Class of 2025 and earning him a place in the National Honors Society.

Beyond his academic achievements, Logan is an active member of the CHS Tennis Team, where he has received the 3 E’s, Sportsmanship, and Fighter Awards. In the arts, Logan plays an instrumental role in Advanced Orchestra and serves as Secretary of the Tri-M Music Honors Society, earning the Most Improved award last year. Logan also excelled in Indiana’s Business Professionals of America competition, placing 5th in his area and qualifying for Nationals.

Logan’s commitment to his community is evident through his volunteer work at his church, the Memorial Opera House, and his involvement in the Chesterton Youth Collective. He is also a dedicated employee at (219) Taproom. His passion for theater shines through his participation in Chesterton High School plays and musicals, and he plans to pursue Theater and Psychology in college, with Denison University in Ohio as his preferred choice.

The Duneland Exchange Club commends Logan Arthur for his dedication, leadership, and impact on the community. We are honored to celebrate his achievements and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.