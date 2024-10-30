Franciscan Health broke ground Tuesday for a new medical office building with a blessing by The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Diocese of Gary.

The two-story, 82,881-square-foot building is being built by Tonn and Blank Construction at 3400 Mariposa Drive at the southeast corner of State Roads 2 and 49. It will house an ExpressCare, primary care and specialty physician offices, diagnostic imaging, CT, MRI, ultrasound and laboratory services.

The new medical office building construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026.