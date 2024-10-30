LAKE & PORTER COUNTIES, Ind. – There will be lane shifts and overnight lane closures on I-94 between I-65 and State Road 149 for pavement patching beginning on or after tonight Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Work will be conducted in two phases, and I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. while pavement patching occurs. Phase one will have impacts to traffic during these overnight hours while patching occurs and the phase two traffic configuration is set up, which will take approximately five nights.

Phase two will consist of three lanes of traffic shifted to the left during daytime hours on or after Sunday, November 10. I-94 will again be reduced to one lane during overnight hours for pavement patching. Phase two will be through mid-December.

Work will take place up to six nights a week but will not take place overnight on Friday evenings. A height limit of 13’9″ will be in place for westbound I-94 between U.S. 20 and State Road 249 in phase two.

This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and traffic delays. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.