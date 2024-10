Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City is hosting an All-American Luncheon on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m. to the first 50 Veterans to RSVP at 219-872-6800.

A spouse or one guest are welcome to attend.

The menu is fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, salad and dessert.

There will be a special patriotic entertainment performed by Barker Middle School Elite Choir.