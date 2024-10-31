The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and City of Michigan City are teaming with Better City Grant Writers to seek out grants that will bolster economic development and community-centered efforts and initiatives.

“By putting a knowledgeable team into place, we are moving forward our capacity-building efforts,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “There are grant opportunities out there for the city, EDCMC and our community organizations, but it is challenging to not only find them, but also go through the application process. Our over-arching goal is to find funding for public projects.”

As an economic development advisory firm, Better City works with communities to acquire tools and resources to propel the projects and plans that will make an impact.

“From small local grants to multimillion-dollar federal programs, we’ve helped our clients obtain over $100 million in funds, driving projects that fuel local progress,” said Trina Kittleson, Better City Grant Writers economic development advisor. “As a strategic partner with the EDCMC, Better City will help to identify and secure funding that will support the implementation of projects in the Vibrant Michigan City Playbook – attracting investment, creating jobs and enhancing the City’s overall economic environment.”

The EDCMC team sees the partnership as an avenue to fund key agenda items that are outlined in the Vibrant Michigan City initiative, including entrepreneurship, creative placemaking, youth activities, business corridor development and childcare/early learning initiatives.

“Navigating the grant application process takes time and talents that are time-consuming,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “The Better City partnership allows us to continue working toward our top priorities while knowing we could have the funds to fulfill our goals.”

“Grants allow communities to bridge funding gaps and pursue transformative initiatives that would otherwise be out of reach,” Kittleson added. “These funds unlock the potential for economic growth and improved quality of life for residents.”