Chesterton, IN — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the establishment of the Duneland Chamber Foundation, Inc., a newly created 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to driving community development and supporting local projects. This foundation represents a significant milestone in the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life across the Duneland area.

The Duneland Chamber Foundation’s mission is clear: to strengthen Duneland communities through philanthropy, workforce enhancement, leadership development, and education. With this mission, the Foundation will work to expand support for local businesses, workforce development, and community enrichment programs.

Foundation Leadership:

Chair – David Gilbert, Tethan’s Candy & Confections

Vice Chair – Bob Kollar, Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

Treasurer – Dawn Thostesen, Community Supporter

Secretary – Christy Jarka, Duneland School Corporation

At-Large – Bonny Hildebrand, Franciscan Alliance

Director – David Hiestand, Smith Legal Group LLC

Director – Katie Cortes, Everwise

Director – Shaun Ensign, Legacy Sign Group

Maura Mundell, Duneland Chamber of Commerce

David Gilbert, Chair of the Duneland Chamber Foundation, shares his excitement: “The creation of the Duneland Chamber Foundation marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to this community. Through the Foundation, we will address the immediate needs of our local economy while focusing on leadership development and education to cultivate the next generation of Duneland leaders and innovators. This is a commitment to sustainable growth and prosperity for all in our cherished Duneland community.”

Through the work of the Duneland Chamber Foundation, the Chamber will serve as a catalyst for new opportunities and collaborations, paving the way for impactful initiatives that will support the growth and vitality of the Duneland area for years to come.

For more information, contact Maura Mundell at maura@dunelandchamber.org