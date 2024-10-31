CROWN POINT, Indiana – Nurses and staff in the neonatal intensive care unit at Franciscan Health Crown Point are helping babies and families get into the Halloween spirit with costumes for their tiny newborns.

Costumes include a mouse, football player, the Chick-fil-A cow, a grandpa, sugar plum princess, ladybug, bumble bee, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and a girl enjoying a spa day.

“It’s important for families experiencing a stay in the NICU to be able to celebrate milestones like dressing up baby for a first Halloween and we want to be able to give them that experience,” said Carrie Renschen, MSN, RNC-NIC, C-ONQS, director of the Family Birth Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “Franciscan Health strives to treat our patients and their families body, mind and spirit and I applaud our team for the care they took in making this happen for our NICU families.”

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in the fall of 2022 launched a partnership that brought one of the nation’s top neonatology programs to Northwest Indiana. Lurie Children’s neonatologists now staff the 20-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Franciscan Health Crown Point, caring for the most vulnerable babies and their families close to home.

More information about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Crown Point and the NICU is available online or by phone at (219) 757-6330.