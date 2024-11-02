Police officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and several law enforcement agencies across northwest Indiana have received commendations for their outstanding efforts during a manhunt for a man armed with a knife who was suspected of assaulting two females in unincorporated Lowell Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2024.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a statement that Dimas Yanes fled on foot into heavily wooded areas after the alleged assault.

“The letters of commendation highlight the outstanding professional investigative and enforcement performance by law enforcement officers who participated in this operation which resulted in the subsequent arrest of Yanes,” Martinez said.

The two-day manhunt included police officers and investigators who joined forces and worked around the clock to facilitate the arrest of this dangerous suspect.