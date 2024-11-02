A Michigan City resident has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that left one person with serious injures.

On the evening of Wednesday Oct. 30, just after 6:50 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call of a gunshot being fired inside a residence located in the 100 block of Hendricks Street. A second 911 call was received from a person inside the residence who reported being shot. Officers responded to the scene and located a person fleeing from the residence. This person was quickly detained and identified as 33-year-old Martino Eldridge.