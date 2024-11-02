A Michigan City resident has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that left one person with serious injures.
On the evening of Wednesday Oct. 30, just after 6:50 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call of a gunshot being fired inside a residence located in the 100 block of Hendricks Street. A second 911 call was received from a person inside the residence who reported being shot. Officers responded to the scene and located a person fleeing from the residence. This person was quickly detained and identified as 33-year-old Martino Eldridge.
Officers then discovered a person inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for more advanced medical treatment. Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and processed it for evidence.
The investigation was forwarded to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. Probable cause was found to charge Eldridge with attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. Eldridge was issued a $100,000 cash only bond and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4 in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.
Detectives continue to conduct interviews and analyze evidence. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video of this incident to contact Detective Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1086 or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.