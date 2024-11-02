Hours of operation at Valpo compost site will be reduced beginning on Monday Nov. 4.

In preparation of Daylight Savings, the Recycling and Waste Reduction of District (RWRD) will reduce the hours of operation at the Valparaiso compost site beginning on Monday, Nov. 4.

The new hours of operation at the Valpo compost site, 2150 W. Lincolnway: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The hours of operation at the Portage and Boone Grove compost sites will remain unchanged until winter hours commence in December:

*Portage compost site, 6451 U.S. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

*Boone Grove compost sites, 546S 400W: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For additional information on RWRD, call 219-465 3694 or email info@portercountyrecycling.org