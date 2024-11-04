The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock 157 locations with approximately 51,000 catfish this fall to expand angling opportunities across the state.

All stocked channel catfish will be stocked in publicly accessible waters after being raised by state biologists at Cikana Fish Hatchery in Morgan County, Driftwood Fish Hatchery in Jackson County, and East Fork Fish Hatchery in Daviess County. All stocking locations should receive catfish by early November, with quantities subject to change due to production variables.

These catfish range in size from 8-10 inches long.

“Once stocked, they acclimate to their new environment quickly, they shouldn’t take long to start biting,” said fisheries biologist Dave Kittaka.

Anglers are required to follow bag and size restrictions. In most lakes and reservoirs, the statewide regulation is 10 channel catfish per day with no more than one being longer than 28 inches. A few lakes have a different bag limit, and they are listed in the Fishing Guide, as well as at eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/basic-fishing-information under Special Regulations Waters.

All channel catfish stocking locations and estimated numbers are listed, subject to change, at on.IN.gov/fish-stocking.

To view all fishing regulations, check out our fishing guide at: on.IN.gov/fishingguide.

To learn more about catfishing, check out: dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/catfish-fishing.