La Porte—The LaPorte High School (LPHS) Student Athletic Council demonstrated exceptional leadership and community spirit at its annual Trick or Treat Night, which benefitted Special Olympics on Thursday, October 24th. The event, part of the IHSAA Champions Together program, surpassed its fundraising goal by collecting more than $3,100 for Special Olympics.

Fourteen council members orchestrated the evening’s festivities, coordinating participation from 21 Slicer athletic teams and 11 LPHS clubs and departments. Student-athletes and club members dressed in Halloween costumes to create an engaging atmosphere with various activities for community children.

“This event has become a popular tradition that our entire school community looks forward to,” said Director of Athletics Steve Santana. “The Student Athletic Council has done a tremendous job of continuing and enhancing this event every year.”