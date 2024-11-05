The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 600 north block of County Road 50 West on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2, the LTVFD and Town of Chesterton Facebook page are reporting.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire but for the family dog who was rescued, and no firefighter was injured at the scene, LTFVD said.

Once it was deemed safe to enter the residence again, firefighters conducted a secondary search and succeeded in rescuing the dog from the house’s lower story and brought it to safety, LTVFD said.

The Porter County Fire Investigation Team is assisting LTVFD with establishing the cause of the fire but preliminary indications suggest that it may have started in the electrical panel in the garage, LTVFD said.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is an all-volunteer fire department providing fire protection and emergency services to the more than 16,000 residents of Liberty and Jackson.