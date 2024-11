The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District has given updates on recent roadwork projects that have been completed.

U.S. 231 is open between Bell Street and Fathke Road in Lake County after a small structure replacement and utility delays.

State Road 312 is open between Parrish Ave and State Road 912/Cline Ave after a box culvert replacement.

Check back with WIMSradio.com and follow WIMS on Facebook for more roadwork updates.