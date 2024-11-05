ST. JOHN, Indiana – Franciscan Health broke ground Monday for a new medical office building in St. John with a blessing by The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Diocese of Gary.

The two-story, 82,881-square-foot building is being built by Tonn and Blank Construction at 10323 Wicker Ave. It will house an ExpressCare, primary care and specialty physician offices, diagnostic imaging, CT, MRI, ultrasound and laboratory services.

“Franciscan Health has proudly served the St. John community and its residents for decades,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick, MD. “With this exciting new project, we are eager to enhance patient access by providing a convenient location that houses multiple services, further supporting our regional healthcare approach.”

A Franciscan Health medical office building with the same footprint and services broke ground last week in Valparaiso. Both of the new medical office buildings’ construction projects are scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026.