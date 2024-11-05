The City of La Porte Police Department is inviting the public to help the department identify families that could use extra support this holiday season. If you know of a family in need, write to the City of La Porte Police Department and share their story, explaining why they may require assistance this year.

Letters can be sent to Det. Cpl. Ashley Adams at aadams@lpcitypd.com, and should be submitted by Sunday, Nov. 9. Their goal is to provide a meaningful celebration for a select group of families in La Porte who are in need this holiday season.

In addition, the department says they are seeking monetary or gift card donations from the public to help fund this initiative. If you are interested in contributing, reach out to the same email address mentioned above.

A full statement can be found on the City of La Porte Police Department Facebook page.