Two people have been arrested after theft of a donation jar from a Porter gas station.

On Nov. 4 at approximately 10:25 a.m., Porter Police received a call from the Porter Quick Stop gas station. An employee advised three males had entered the store and stole merchandise, as well as a donation jar on the counter. The trio then ran out to their vehicle and sped away Eastbound on U.S. 20. The vehicle used in the theft was a maroon Buick Lesabre with Indiana license plates. Porter Police arrived on the scene within minutes and checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.