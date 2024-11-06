Two people have been arrested after theft of a donation jar from a Porter gas station.
On Nov. 4 at approximately 10:25 a.m., Porter Police received a call from the Porter Quick Stop gas station. An employee advised three males had entered the store and stole merchandise, as well as a donation jar on the counter. The trio then ran out to their vehicle and sped away Eastbound on U.S. 20. The vehicle used in the theft was a maroon Buick Lesabre with Indiana license plates. Porter Police arrived on the scene within minutes and checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
The donation jar, belonging to Joe’s Towing and Chelle’s of Chesterton, was collecting funds to help citizens affected by Hurricane Helene.
On Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., Porter Police officers located the suspect vehicle as it was traveling back eastbound on U.S. 20 through Porter. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified all three occupants as the suspects involved in the theft.
The adults charged were 24-year-old Anthony Singleton Jr., of Gary, IN, for assisting a Criminal (Level 6 Felony) and 18-year-old Demontae Sessom of Gary, IN, for false informing (Class B Misdemeanor).
The third suspect was a juvenile and was charged with theft (Class B Misdemeanor).
Singleton and Sessom were transported to the Porter County Jail while the juvenile was transported to Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. Both Singleton and Sessom have lengthy criminal records involving violent crime.