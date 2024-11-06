A Valparaiso teenager lost his life on Monday evening, when he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle on County Road 500 West in Porter Township, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police said.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Mitchell Sterling.

According to PSCP, Sterling was northbound on his bike, north of State Road 2, when a motorist in an SUV, also northbound on County Road 500 West, struck him.

“This area is not well lit and the driver reported they did not observe the bicyclist in the roadway when they collided,” the PSCP said. “The driver immediately turned around and found the pedestrian lying in the roadway.”

​First-responders and an off-duty medic immediately began lifesaving measures at the scene, until the bicyclist could be transported to a local hospital for treatment. “Tragically, we were informed he passed away from his injuries,” Sgt. Ben McFall said.

​The PCSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

​“Please keep the family and friends of the Sterling family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” McFalls said. “Thank you to all of the agencies that assisted with this incident.”