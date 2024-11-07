The Indiana Broadband Office (IBO), a division of the Indiana Office of Technology, is excited to announce Indiana has received $15 million to implement its statewide Digital Equity Plan. The funding comes from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act from 2021.

“We are excited to see Indiana receive funding from the Digital Equity Capacity Grant,” said Chief Broadband Officer Steve Cox. “This program will further bridge Indiana’s digital divide by supporting programming like digital literacy and internet affordability. With many services being delivered online, digital equity and accessibility are vital for participation in today’s society.”

The IBO will use the funds to implement Indiana’s digital equity plan, which outlines how individuals and communities will be empowered with the necessary skills to benefit from having access to affordable high-speed internet. Indiana’s digital equity plan was drafted by the IBO and approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) earlier this year. The Indiana Digital Equity plan is available at https://www.in.gov/indianabroadband/digital-equity/.

This approval of funding from the NTIA is part of the first round of the Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, which made more than $800 million available in grant funding for states, U.S. Territories, and Native Entities.

“This investment underscores the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders to achieve purposeful sustainability and long-term solutions for Indiana.,” said Deputy Broadband Program Director Latasha Hayes. “Together, we can begin to build a foundation that will help foster a more connected and inclusive future for every Hoosier!”