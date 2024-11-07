The Michigan City Police Department has focused on the mental and physical wellness of their officers during this year.

The department has started a Peer Support Team, which is made up of five police officers and one social worker. The department administration continues to focus on supporting the men and women who protect and serve the community of Michigan City,

Indiana.

The MCPD Administration has worked with organizations and businesses in the community to get funds and equipment to put together a decompression room that will be used by the department staff. The decompression room will be a private room designated for quiet time and a place staff can go if they are feeling stress, anxious or need to reboot from the noise and fast pace of their daily duties.

“The MCPD Family would like to invite you to participate in the ribbon cutting of this new decompression room at the Michigan City Police Department,” MCPD said in a statement. “During the ceremony a tour of the room will be conducted and the equipment will be shown off to the public. The MCPD Family would like to thank the following for making this a reality: Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, Naturally Wood and Sacred Dunes Health.”

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 9:30 am in the roll call room of the Michigan City Police Department. The Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and other city dignitaries will be present for the event.

Please rsvp your participation or direct your questions to Lt. Steve Westphal at swestphal@emichigancity.com or (219)874-3221×1071.