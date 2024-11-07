To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 8-11, 2024, on all weekday and weekend trains.

“We are honored to once again offer free rides to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and reservists, as a gesture of our sincere gratitude for their service and sacrifices,” said Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the South Shore Line. “This small token of appreciation reflects the deep respect we have for those who have served our country, and we hope it makes traveling with us even more accessible and enjoyable during this time.”

As our train personnel walk through the train, please let them know that you are active military personnel or a veteran, and we will provide you a ride at no charge. No identification will be required.

Up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride free with each military personnel/veteran on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains (off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 am CST and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 pm and after 6:30 pm CST).

For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the South Shore app (available for iPhone and Android).

Throughout the year, the SSL offers various campaigns and opportunities for free rides. You can also take advantage of our Kids Ride Free program, allowing up to three children 13 years of age and under to ride free with each paying parent or guardian on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains.