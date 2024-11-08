LA PORTE COUNTY — Forty-two grants were awarded to 38 organizations serving La Porte County during Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL)’s second grant cycle of 2024. Each year, HFL accepts applications for funding that will positively impact the health and wellness of La Porte County residents and make a difference in one of the foundation’s priority areas of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. The foundation also funds projects and programs that fall outside of HFL’s priorities but meet a health and wellness need in the community.

Cycle 2 grant awards support projects and programs ranging from fresh food access and utility assistance to youth programs and inclusive playgrounds. While five grants are highlighted here, the full list of Cycle 2 grants is accessible via a link at the bottom of the article.

Family Advocates’ Youth & Family Mental Health Initiative

Through a one-year grant from HFL for $101,490, Family Advocates, an independent advocacy and intervention agency working for the best interest of at-risk children and families, has strategically designed a program to increase access to mental health support for youth and families in a variety of ways. The Youth & Family Mental Health Initiative includes staff training on mental health needs, interventions, and trends; the development and piloting of therapeutic support groups to provide critical mental health treatment for youth and families; and the addition of a full-time staff Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), which will reduce the number of youth on the waitlist.

The initiative’s addition of a full-time CASA, along with the development of Family Advocates’ staff and three weekly support groups (specialized groups for parents/caregivers, middle school youth, and high school youth), will help Family Advocates continue to meet the growing need for mental health support and resources for youth and families in the community.

lpfamilyadvocates.com . To learn more about Family Advocates and their commitment to advocacy for youth, visit

Fedder’s Alley All Inclusive Playground and Fitness Park

A vision for a truly inclusive park is coming to life in Washington Park. City of Michigan City Department of Parks and Recreation received a $750,000 grant from HFL to help create Fedder’s Alley All Inclusive Playground and Fitness Park, an all-inclusive, multi-generational playground and fitness park featuring fitness stations and walking trails. Park Superintendent Shannon Eason described the objective of a truly inclusive park as including everyone. The playground has been thoughtfully designed to remove barriers and provide a safe place where people of all ages and abilities can interact and play together.

The Park Department completed the Washington Park Master Plan in 2016, which called for a new playground and fitness equipment in Fedder’s Alley. In November 2021, Park Department staff began park visits throughout the northwest Indiana region, noting the lack of inclusive equipment. The team held stakeholder meetings with Michigan City Area Schools Special Education staff and staff from the Social and Learning Institute to design a park that can serve all other abled individuals.

“This project is important to me because I wholeheartedly believe play is a fundamental part of childhood, a universal language that transcends barriers,” said Eason. “It fosters creativity, encourages social interaction, and builds the foundation for lifelong friendships. Many children with disabilities face challenges that can prevent them from engaging in this essential aspect of childhood. This is where all-inclusive playgrounds come into play.”

The project includes a new, expansive playground, 9 stand-alone fitness stations, a ½-mile walking trail, and ADA-accessible restrooms. The playground and fitness park will be located across from the Michigan City Senior Center and includes access to the beach via accessible mats.

Eason emphasized that the benefits of inclusive spaces extend far beyond mere play. “They send a powerful message to our community and teach children the values of empathy, respect, and understanding. When children of all abilities come together on a playground, they learn to celebrate differences and recognize the strengths in one another,” she added.

HFL awarded $750,000 for the project, with a special condition that $250,000 is placed in a fund restricted to Fedder’s Alley Playground and Fitness Park maintenance. The City also received $3M in committed funding from Michigan City Common Council and Congressman Mrvan’s Community Projects Fund. The City continues to raise funds from local businesses and community members to close the remaining funding gap.

youtube.com/watch?v=rHo0Lzwy7WE . To view video renderings of the Fedder’s Alley All-Inclusive Playground & Fitness Park, visit

Stepping Stone Shelter’s Rebuilding & Renewing Hope Campaign

Stepping Stone Shelter has provided shelter, support, and advocacy services for individuals and families affected by domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking for more than 41 years. The dedicated team works to empower survivors to rebuild their lives and break the cycle of violence. The shelter meets a critical need in the community by providing emergency shelter and transitional housing to survivors, but the physical building is in need of repairs and safety improvements. During 2024 Cycle 2, Stepping Stone received a $75,000 grant from HFL. This grant will contribute to Stepping Stone’s match requirement for a grant opportunity from Indiana United Ways and La Porte County United Way in partnership with Lilly Endowment.

Stepping Stone’s match challenge is to raise $400,000 – which would be matched to total $800,000 for critical renovations. The Shelter still needs to raise an additional $37,000 and would appreciate support in the final stretch of this fundraising effort.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Health Foundation of La Porte for this transformative grant and their commitment to this project supporting programs and making immediate impacts in communities throughout the country,” said Christine Kostbade, executive director. “In addition, our board and I are thrilled to introduce Kalah Riley as our next incoming Executive Director. Her leadership and passion for our mission will make her an invaluable asset as we intensify focus on programs and services. Under her guidance Stepping Stone will continue to flourish.”

“With the backing of HFL, Stepping Stone can make an even greater impact, ensuring that survivors have safe access to the supportive service and advocacy they need to achieve long-term safety and independence, despite facing tremendous challenges,” stated Kostbade.

“I wake up every day honored to serve both our clients and our community while empowering them to rebuild their lives. I want to honor all of the work that Chris has done for this project and what she has contributed to the mission and vision of Stepping Stone,” stated Kalah Riley. “I hope to grow and expand our services and resources and continue to break the cycle of violence through advocacy, community outreach, education and awareness in La Porte County.”

executive@steppingstoneshelter.org. Kalah will be getting out in the community and welcomes anyone with interest in the shelter mission to contact her at

steppingstoneshelter.org to learn more about this incredible organization. Visitto learn more about this incredible organization.

Michigan City and Long Beach Fire Departments Offering Free CPR Classes

Michigan City has a goal to become a HEARTSafe Community, and one step toward accomplishing that goal is to certify more community members in CPR. In recent years, Michigan City Fire Department has experienced an increased number of requests for CPR classes, but the department did not have the funds to offer the course for free.

“We believe people should not have to pay to learn these lifesaving skills, so it has been a goal of ours to find a way to provide free community CPR classes,” said Tia Free, MCFD’s Public Information Officer.

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch agreed to cover overtime costs for MCFD instructors to provide free CPR classes to the community, and then the department requested a grant from HFL to cover additional class expenses, including equipment (AED trainers and replacement pads) and certification cards through the American Heart Association.

MCFD will offer two classes each month at no cost to community members. Each class will be run by two trainers to allow a maximum of 14 students. The department will start scheduling one morning class on two Saturdays per month and then add an afternoon class on those days if there is a need.

tfree@emichigancity.com . To learn more about available dates for CPR training, email Tia Free at

Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department also requested a grant to offer CPR classes to the public to better serve the La Porte County community.

“Having the proper materials will allow us to reach more residents and ensure they are properly trained by having hands-on experience through these classes,” said Alex Pollock,

HFL provided AED trainers and funding to support this effort.

longbeachFD46360@gmail.com. To inquire about CPR training dates through Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, contact Alex Pollock at

Both Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Michigan City Fire Department are developing their CPR programs on the City of La Porte Fire Department’s model for providing free CPR classes to the community. Training Chief Erik Jedrysek and Chief Andy Snyder have been instrumental in providing guidance and support.

https://www.hflaporte.org/post/full-list-of-2024-cycle-2-grants-awarded . To view a full list of HFL’s 2024 Cycle 2 grants awarded, visit