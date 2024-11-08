Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

Bob Thompson has been named Planning and Transit Director for the City of Valparaiso, announced Mayor Jon Costas. “We’re so pleased to have someone with Bob’s experience and talent already on staff at the City of Valparaiso. His institutional knowledge of planning as well as city and county government make him an excellent choice for this position and we’re delighted to promote from within,” said Costas.

Serving as Deputy Engineer for the City of Valparaiso for the past year, Thompson has more than 33 years of experience with Porter County government, most recently as Director of Development and Stormwater Management where he was responsible for the planning, building and managing of key projects. He was responsible for creating the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), the award-winning land use and thoroughfare plan as well as the design, planning and construction of county bridges.

Thompson has earned a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the Illinois Institute of Technology School of Architecture, a bachelor’s degree in construction technology from Purdue University and an associate degree in civil engineering technology from Purdue University Northwest.

Thompson replaces Beth Shrader who has accepted a new position with the National Park Service. Shrader has served as Director of Planning and Transit since 2020. She is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned a master’s degree from Ball State University. “Beth has been an excellent member of our City leadership team and an extraordinary planner. We wish her all the best in her next chapter,” said Costas.

To learn more about planning and transit at the City of Valparaiso, visit Valpo.us and ValpoTransit.com. Bob Thompson can be reached at BThompson@valpo.us.