The Indiana Uplands READI steering committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) announced the allocation of READI 2.0 funding to advance Indiana University’s microelectronics research and development capabilities, enabling the development of resilient microchips and supporting the growth of the microelectronics sector in the region and across Indiana.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb established the now $1.25 billion READI program in 2021, and it has since been nationally recognized for its success. READI 2.0, which was part of the governor’s 2023 Next Level Agenda and approved by the Indiana General Assembly, allocates another $500 million to regions across the state to accelerate shovel-ready projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve quality of life for Hoosiers in the short and long term. READI 2.0 funding allocations were awarded in April to 15 regions representing all 92 Indiana counties.

“Indiana’s future-focused sectors are growing like never before, thanks to a concerted and collaborative effort across government, industry and academia,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana University’s unprecedented investment in microelectronics will power R&D, industry and defense applications and talent development for this critical sector, bolstering Indiana’s microelectronics leadership and supporting U.S. innovation and national security for years to come.”

Indiana University (IU) will invest at least $111 million (including a $4 million READI 2.0 allocation) in microelectronics over the next several years, marking one of the largest commitments made by a university to high-tech industry and national defense. The READI 2.0 award will fund equipment for the IU ME Core Facility associated with the IU Center for Reliable and Trusted Electronics, known as IU CREATE. The facility will serve as a hub for designing and testing radiation-hardened microelectronics for space, automotive and power applications while also training students to meet the critical talent needs of industry and government partners.

READI funds will be used to acquire specialized equipment, including optical lasers for microelectronics characterization, high-performance computing tools for microelectronics modeling and simulation, and tools to support advanced packaging applications. This new equipment will shorten the chip development process and expand the suite of tools available for use by industry partners in radiation-hardened microelectronics and advanced packaging, two key technology areas for Indiana microelectronics companies in the region and state.

IU’s investment in microelectronics will further the state’s quickly growing sector. Indiana has made a strategic effort to grow its semiconductor industry, launching the AMPD Task Force in 2022 to create a competitive environment and help companies start and locate in Indiana. Since then, the state has attracted seven new semiconductor companies, secured a federal tech hub designation for microelectronics, and broke ground on a new, 10-acre public-private microelectronics hub – WestGate One – in the Indiana Uplands region. Indiana was also selected to host SEMIEXPO In The Heartland – the first event of its kind to be hosted in the U.S. Midwest – in April 2025.

READI 1.0 has awarded $487 million to 353 unique projects and programs across the state, yielding $12.6 billion invested (26:1 investment leverage ratio) in quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity initiatives. READI 2.0, which secured additional funding awarded by the Lilly Endowment Inc., is allocating another $750 million to accelerate community development investments statewide. This funding is expected to attract a minimum 4:1 match of local public and private funding, yielding at least $3 billion invested to increase the vibrancy and prosperity of Hoosier communities.

Bloomington is part of the 10-county Indiana Uplands READI managed by ROI and a regional steering committee that was awarded $60 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to grow the region’s capacity as a national hub for innovation; develop and attract in-demand talent; advance housing, infrastructure and place-based assets; and enhance the region’s unique cultural, artistic, physical and livable amenities.

