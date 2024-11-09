I-65 will have overnight lane closures south of State Road 2 during the hours of 8pm-6am for approximately one week beginning on or after the evening of Sunday, Nov. 10.

These lane closures will be to restore traffic to its normal configuration for winter. Northbound will be shifted first and then southbound.

As scheduled, work will resume in this area in spring 2025 to continue replacing three bridges between State Road 2 and State Road 10. Traffic configurations will flip from what was in place this construction season for crews to complete the bridges on the southbound side.