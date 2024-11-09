All veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, will be admitted free to DNR-managed state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

This includes admission to Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center.

“We appreciate the sacrifices and service of our veterans and active-duty military and look forward to recognizing them with a day to explore some of the best outdoor places in our state,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks.

Veterans and military personnel should simply let the gate attendant at the property they visit know that they are either a veteran or serving and on active duty.

For general information about state parks, reservoirs, forest properties, and off-road state recreation areas, see on.IN.gov/recguide.

For information about interpretive programs at state parks and reservoirs, see interpretiveservices.IN.gov.