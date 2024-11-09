LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close the ramps from westbound I-94 and eastbound and westbound I-90 (Indiana Toll Road) to northbound U.S. 6/State Road 51 on or after Monday, Nov. 11.

The ramps will be closed for approximately five days for structure replacement. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is pre-work ahead of the U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge over I-94 being replaced. Work will conclude for the season in mid-November and then resume in spring 2025. This extensive bridge replacement project will be ongoing through 2026.