Marquette Catholic High School is proud to have continued its partnership with Franciscan Health Foundation this past October in raising money for breast cancer patients in and around LaPorte County.

This year, Marquette’s National Honor Society chapter and volleyball program generated $1,026, 100% of which will go directly to local cases in the form of items such as blankets, groceries, and transportation assistance.

Franciscan Breast Cancer Nurse Navigator Amy Johnson and Director of Development Deb Tatum were on hand to accept the check from representatives from both school organizations.

Marquette paired a National Honor Society-sponsored Dress Down Day with its annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match on October 2nd to accumulate $1,026.00.

This marks the second consecutive October in which Marquette teamed up with Franciscan Health Foundation in keeping local the funds it raised.

Marquette was represented by National Honor Society president Alexandria Sierra ’25 and Elaina ’25 and Livia ’25 Balling – both members of the school’s volleyball team.

“National Honor Society is founded upon four essential principles, one of which is service. We have an obligation to serve and support our community. The reality is one in eight women have been diagnosed with breast cancer, so this is very personal and important to the students here at Marquette. We want to show our support for people who have been diagnosed with it as well as the healthcare workers who work diligently in order to bring comfort to patients. We want our community to know that Marquette will always stand with you,” Sierra said.

Marquette wishes to thank all who participated in this year’s breast cancer fundraiser and extends its prayers and well wishes to the brave individuals fighting the disease near and far.