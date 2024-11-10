LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have overnight rolling lane closures on I-65 between mile marker 252 and 261 (south of U.S. 30 to 15th Ave) beginning on or after Monday, Nov. 11.

Crews will be performing pothole patching work during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately two weeks. Motorists should note that I-65 is currently reduced to two lanes in each direction between I-94 and 61st Avenue for concrete patching so this area will be further restricted for this work.

Drivers should watch out for slow moving maintenance vehicles and expect changing traffic patterns. Motorists may want to seek alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.