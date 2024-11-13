Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

A new student learning opportunity designed to increase access to high-quality summer programming for more Hoosier students is showing a return on investment. Data show that after just five weeks of intentional, high-quality instruction during the summer, students who attended the Summer Learning Labs in 2024 achieved double-digit percentage point proficiency gains in both reading and math.

“In Indiana, we are laser-focused on finding innovative ways to maximize our support for students and doubling down on those solutions that yield the greatest return on investment,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The data presented today by The Mind Trust shows that the Summer Learning Labs are increasing academic achievement, and that it is a model that is scalable for more communities across Indiana. By understanding what is working, we are able to ensure future funding is strategically deployed and invested in ways that best support students’ learning and growth.”

The Summer Learning Labs served nearly 9,000 students across Indiana in 2024, providing free or low-cost, high-quality math and reading instruction, along with enrichment activities. All participating students take a pre-test before starting the Summer Learning Lab experience and a post-test in the final week to measure academic progress. During Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting, The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit and developer of the Summer Learning Labs, presented key program-wide results accomplished by students enrolled in summer 2024. The below results represent the improvement between the Summer Learning Lab unique students’ pre-test and post-test.

All students enrolled achieved a 26 percentage point increase in English/language arts (ELA) proficiency and 24 percentage point increase in math.

Black students achieved a 25 percentage point increase in ELA proficiency and 24 percentage point increase in math.

Latino students achieved a 28 percentage point increase in ELA proficiency and 27 percentage point increase in math.

Students receiving free/reduced price meals achieved a 26 percentage point increase in ELA proficiency and 24 percentage point increase in math.

English learners achieved a 21 percentage point increase in ELA proficiency and 25 percentage point increase in math.

“The Mind Trust is thrilled that almost 9,000 Hoosier students were able to make meaningful math and reading learning gains through Summer Learning Labs,” said Brandon Brown, CEO of The Mind Trust. “Our team is grateful for the Indiana Department of Education’s support to replicate the Indy Summer Learning Lab model to four new regions this past summer. The results provide clear evidence that Summer Learning Labs can effectively serve students in urban and rural settings when a high-quality program is delivered through local community partners.”

The Summer Learning Labs first launched in Indianapolis through funding from the state’s Student Learning Recovery Grant in 2021. This initial partnership between The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana formed with the goal of accelerating student learning following the pandemic. After initial data indicated statistically significant academic growth, IDOE partnered with The Mind Trust to scale the successful Indy Summer Learning Labs model to four additional regions across the state through the Expanding What Works grant.

The 2024 Summer Learning Lab locations and partners included:

Boys & Girls Club Summer Learning Labs Anchor Partner: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor Service areas: Huntington, Logansport, Mishawaka, Monticello, Seymour, South Bend and Walkerton



Indy Summer Learning Labs Anchor Partner: The Mind Trust Service area: Indianapolis



Northwest Summer Learning Labs Anchor Partner: Urban League of Northwest Indiana and DHB & Associates Service areas: Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hobart



Southeast Summer Learning Labs Anchor Partner: Creating Avenues for Student Transformation (CAST) Service areas: Salem and New Pekin



Wabash Summer Learning Labs Anchor Partner: Wabash County YMCA Service areas: North Manchester and Wabash



Community organizations, local nonprofits, municipal partners and/or local school corporations interested in bringing the Summer Learning Labs to their community in 2025 are encouraged to apply for the Expanding What Works grant. Applications are currently open through Friday, November 22. To learn more and to apply, click here.