Press Release, The Pax Center:

La Porte, IN—The Pax Center is thrilled to announce a generous $20,000 grant awarded by the Health Foundation of La Porte. This funding will not only help sustain the continued distribution of fresh produce at the Pax Center’s Food Pantry in the upcoming year but also inspire hope in the community. This support is critical in advancing our mission to keep La Porte County well-fed and well-loved, ensuring that fresh, nutritious food remains accessible to those in need.

Access to fresh produce has a profound impact on health and well-being. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular consumption of fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Many low-income communities need help accessing fresh produce due to financial constraints and limited availability. The Health Foundation of La Porte grant allows The Pax Center to help bridge this gap for residents of La Porte County.

Each year, The Pax Center distributes thousands of pounds of food weekly, with fresh produce comprising a significant portion of these provisions. Thanks to our dedicated partner, Ludwigs—a family-owned store that shares our commitment to fighting food insecurity—families in our community have access to the fresh, high-quality ingredients necessary to prepare nutritious meals at home. Ludwigs’ support is invaluable to our mission, and their consistent dedication helps ensure that fresh produce remains a staple for those we serve.

“We are beyond grateful for the Health Foundation of La Porte’s unwavering support,” said Jamie Buchanan, Executive Director of The Pax Center. “This grant allows us to provide high-quality produce to our community members, which plays a vital role in promoting healthier lifestyles and alleviating food insecurity for so many families.”

The Pax Center believes fresh produce should not be a luxury but a staple for all families. This grant will ensure that our food pantry remains a reliable source of fresh, nutritious produce, uplifting both physical health and the overall quality of life in La Porte County.

The Pax Center team is honored to have received a generous grant from the Health Foundation of La Porte for two consecutive grant cycles. This funding not only enables The Pax Center to continue providing nutritious, high-quality fruits and vegetables to families throughout La Porte County but also reassures our ongoing commitment to promoting healthy living and ensuring food security in our community. Our partnership with HFL reflects this shared commitment.

Please visit www.thepaxcenter.com for more information on The Pax Center’s programs or to learn how you can support our mission.

About The Pax Center

Founded in 2015, the Pax Center combats food insecurity in La Porte County and fosters a sense of community. Our food pantry, community gardens, and community meals keep La Porte County well-fed and well-loved.

About the Health Foundation of La Porte

The Health Foundation of La Porte is dedicated to supporting organizations and programs that foster health and wellness in La Porte County. Through grants and partnerships, the foundation addresses critical health needs and promotes positive outcomes for individuals and families in our community.