Several members of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday graduated from the National Command and Staff College – West Point Leadership Program.

The ceremony was hosted by Indiana Sheriffs’ Association in Plainfield, IN.

The most recent graduates are:

Jail Commander Steve Lawrence

Jail Assistant Commander Ryan Taylor

Jail Captain Ryan Williams

Major Gary Gear

Investigations Commander Eric Jones

PCMEG Captain Matt Edwards

Patrol Corporal Nick Brown

PIO Sergeant Ben McFalls

In total, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office now has 11 officers that have graduated from this Leadership program across the agency.