Several members of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday graduated from the National Command and Staff College – West Point Leadership Program.
The ceremony was hosted by Indiana Sheriffs’ Association in Plainfield, IN.
The most recent graduates are:
Jail Commander Steve Lawrence
Jail Assistant Commander Ryan Taylor
Jail Captain Ryan Williams
Major Gary Gear
Investigations Commander Eric Jones
PCMEG Captain Matt Edwards
Patrol Corporal Nick Brown
PIO Sergeant Ben McFalls
In total, the Porter County Sheriff’s Office now has 11 officers that have graduated from this Leadership program across the agency.