The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Gary on Wednesday, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr reported.

According to Martinez, Gary police officers were conducting an ongoing undercover investigation in the 3400 block of Maryland Street. Sometime around noon, they encountered a suspect who attacked an officer. A press release from the Gary Police Department stated the suspect had a machete.

The suspect was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

A press release from the Gary Police Department can be found on the Gary Police Department Facebook page.